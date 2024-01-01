mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

GINUX | GINUX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

GINUX Quick Project Information

Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment and supporting the main activists in this field as well as the good causes that matter the most to us all through the support of its green community. It is based on the BSC network.
You can find more information about GINUX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

GINUX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GINUX (GINUX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GINUX on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GINUX or access MEXC GINUX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GINUX to gain higher income. Trade GINUX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGINUX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGINUX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,261,130,848,083
GINUX Price CalculatorHow to buy GINUX

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM