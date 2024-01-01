You can find more information about GINUX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment and supporting the main activists in this field as well as the good causes that matter the most to us all through the support of its green community. It is based on the BSC network.