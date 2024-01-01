You can find more information about BattleFly DAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Discover BattleFly, an exciting Web3 idle strategy game where players craft unique BattleFlys from thousands of combinations and engage in head-to-head battles for valuable crypto prizes. BattleFly is powered by GFLY the governance token of the BattleFly Network, serving as both its power source and governing mechanism. To find out more visit play.battlefly.game.