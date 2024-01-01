GFCAT | GFCAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GFCAT Quick Project Information
Welcome to Garfield. Bringing Laughs and Memes to the Crypto World.You can find more information about GFCAT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GFCAT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GFCAT (GFCAT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GFCAT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GFCAT or access MEXC GFCAT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GFCAT to gain higher income. Trade GFCAT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGFCAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGFCAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000