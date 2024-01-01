GuildFi | GF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GuildFi Quick Project Information
GuildFi aspires to create an interconnected ecosystem of games, NFTs, and communities, to maximize players’ benefits and enable interoperability across the metaverse.You can find more information about GuildFi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GF Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GuildFi (GF) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GF
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GuildFi or access MEXC GF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GuildFi to gain higher income. Trade GF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply