GenomesDAO is a biotech DAO focused on the safe, private, and auditable incentivised querying of genomic data. The GENEDAO token is a utility token that enables the querying of the DNA vaults within the GenomesDAO ecosystem. It acts as the native currency within the GenomesDAO platform.