Genopets is a Free-to-Play, Move-to-Earn NFT game on Solana that makes it fun and profitable to live an active lifestyle. Genopets combines user's step data from their mobile device and wearables with blockchain Play-to-Earn economics so players can earn crypto for taking action in real life as they explore the Genoverse evolving and battling their Genopet.