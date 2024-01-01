GEC | GEC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GEC Quick Project Information
GEC is an intellectual property/manufacturing/logistics firm that invents energy technology, delivers medical devices and software, and launches space missions!You can find more information about GEC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GEC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GEC (GEC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GEC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GEC or access MEXC GEC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GEC to gain higher income. Trade GEC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGEC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGEC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000