You can find more information about GredonMe history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

GredonMe is a virtual pet metaverse where players raise and interact with their own digital dragons, known as MDragons. This platform combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to create a dynamic and engaging environment. Players are involved in daily activities with their dragons, such as feeding, playing, and exploring, which enhances their dragons' happiness and longevity. The metaverse also includes adventures, treasure hunts, and social interactions, allowing players to connect with others and participate in community events.