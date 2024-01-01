Gold Coin Cat | GCC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Gold Coin Cat Quick Project Information
Gold Coin Cat is a meme coin on Binance Smart Chain with the token name $GCC.You can find more information about Gold Coin Cat history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GCC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Gold Coin Cat (GCC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GCC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Gold Coin Cat or access MEXC GCC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Gold Coin Cat to gain higher income. Trade GCC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGCC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGCC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000