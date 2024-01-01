Affyn | FYN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Affyn Quick Project Information
Affyn is a Singapore-based company building a blockchain-powered Free to Play, Play-to-Earn mobile Metaverse with integrated geolocation where the virtual and real world converge.Making full use of geolocation capability and AR mechanics, Affyn incorporates the fun element of gaming with blockchain technology such as the utility of NFTs and their official currency, FYN token.You can find more information about Affyn history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FYN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenFYN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFYN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000