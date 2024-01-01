You can find more information about Affyn history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Affyn is a Singapore-based company building a blockchain-powered Free to Play, Play-to-Earn mobile Metaverse with integrated geolocation where the virtual and real world converge.Making full use of geolocation capability and AR mechanics, Affyn incorporates the fun element of gaming with blockchain technology such as the utility of NFTs and their official currency, FYN token.