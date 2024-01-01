FoxFunnies | FXN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FoxFunnies Quick Project Information
FoxFunnies pioneers the fusion of crypto and esports, introducing fox-themed tournaments, Tokens rewards for gaming achievements, and an interactive community space where gamers, meme enthusiasts, and crypto fans converge for a uniquely entertaining esports experience.You can find more information about FoxFunnies history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FXN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FoxFunnies (FXN) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FXN
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FoxFunnies or access MEXC FXN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FoxFunnies to gain higher income. Trade FXN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFXN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFXN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply25,000,000