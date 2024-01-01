FUNFI | FUNFI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FUNFI Quick Project Information
Funfi is a play-to-earn NFT greyhound racing blockchain game in the Metaverse that will allow investors the ability to own cars, participate in races, buy nft’s, and co-own community racecourses.You can find more information about FUNFI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FUNFI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FUNFI (FUNFI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FUNFI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FUNFI or access MEXC FUNFI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FUNFI to gain higher income. Trade FUNFI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFUNFI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFUNFI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000