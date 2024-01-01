You can find more information about FuFu history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

FUFU is an Ethereum-based ERC token with the ticker symbol FUFU, presenting a culturally inspired and playful Chinese dog meme coin backed by AI and value appreciation tokenomics. It leverages a unique approach by integrating an AI-powered trading bot into its ecosystem. With its fusion of cultural symbolism, dynamic tax system, token buybacks, and AI-powered trading, FUFU seeks to create a unique and engaging environment for AI-powered dog meme tokens.