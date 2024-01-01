FuFu | FUFU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FuFu Quick Project Information
FUFU is an Ethereum-based ERC token with the ticker symbol FUFU, presenting a culturally inspired and playful Chinese dog meme coin backed by AI and value appreciation tokenomics. It leverages a unique approach by integrating an AI-powered trading bot into its ecosystem. With its fusion of cultural symbolism, dynamic tax system, token buybacks, and AI-powered trading, FUFU seeks to create a unique and engaging environment for AI-powered dog meme tokens.You can find more information about FuFu history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FUFU Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenFUFU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFUFU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply8,888,888,888