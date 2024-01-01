You can find more information about Frenzy history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Frenzy is a groundbreaking social platform that provides the infrastructure and tools for creators, companies, and communities to shape their own open metaverse experiences. With its seamless integration, decentralized AI, smart wallet, and focus on community and content development, Frenzy aims to revolutionize the way we interact and engage within virtual worlds.