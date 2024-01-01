FRGX | FRGX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FRGX Quick Project Information
FRGX is a token on the BNB smart chain with a fair launch, limited emission, and a wide range of utilities in various DeFi projects.You can find more information about FRGX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FRGX Token
English name of the tokenFRGX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenFRGX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000