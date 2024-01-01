You can find more information about FP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Forgotten Playland™ is an upcoming free-to-play social party game. Set in an isolated and abandoned attic, a group of small plush toy characters known as Plushies have been left to their own devices. Not trusting that the humans will ever return, the Plushies have taken matters into their own hands and have completely transformed the attic into their personal playground. These Plushies, albeit adorable and charming on the surface, harbor dark intentions and have a surprising edge beneath their cute exterior that echoes throughout all of Forgotten Playland.