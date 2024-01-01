Forward | FORWARD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Forward Quick Project Information
Forward is the WordPress of Web 3.0 and has built a drag-and-drop no-code solution that helps people deploy their dApps on any EVM-based chain of their choice, with Rust, Go, Haskel and Python currently being implemented. More than 800+ chains have already been integrated with the Forward Factory.You can find more information about Forward history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FORWARD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Forward (FORWARD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FORWARD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Forward or access MEXC FORWARD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Forward to gain higher income. Trade FORWARD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFORWARD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFORWARD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000