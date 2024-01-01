FOOD | FOOD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FOOD Quick Project Information
FoodChain Global is a decentralized organization focused on helping every human who is battling with hunger right now. Hunger is a persistent problem all over the world, in both rich and poor and small and large countries. Access to food is a universal human right and in 2015 the United Nations pledged to reduce the number of hungry people across the world by half by 2030, yet the current system has failed us. Today there are more people hungry than ever before. Every year approximately 9 million people die of hunger and over 140 million people suffer from malnutrition.You can find more information about FOOD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FOOD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FOOD (FOOD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FOOD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FOOD or access MEXC FOOD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FOOD to gain higher income. Trade FOOD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFOOD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFOOD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000