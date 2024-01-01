You can find more information about FONSmartChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

FONSmartChain is an innovative solution that supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. Its global cross-chain transmission and other communications have been fully realized, building unlimited possible blockchain activities for Web3 users around the world. It also brings efficiency and interoperability to the beacon chain, and natively supports interoperability. With Proof of Stake (APoS) consensus, it supports extremely short block times and low fees, the Apos mechanism will not generate new FON.