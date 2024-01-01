FOMO1 | FOMO1 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FOMO1 Quick Project Information
As a large-scale social experiment, the FOMO project has opened its first chapter. This project shows unprecedented innovation on the Solana blockchain.You can find more information about FOMO1 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FOMO1 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FOMO1 (FOMO1) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FOMO1
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FOMO1 or access MEXC FOMO1 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FOMO1 to gain higher income. Trade FOMO1 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFOMO1
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000