FOGR Computing Chain (hereinafter FOGR) is a decentralized FOGR computing platform. Designed to build a network that connects any computing-capable device in the world, anyone can contribute or use the required computing power.FOGR is a blockchain with native protocol tokens that inspires a two-way market between service providers and consumers.