FOGR Computing Chain | FOGR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FOGR Computing Chain Quick Project Information
FOGR Computing Chain (hereinafter FOGR) is a decentralized FOGR computing platform. Designed to build a network that connects any computing-capable device in the world, anyone can contribute or use the required computing power.FOGR is a blockchain with native protocol tokens that inspires a two-way market between service providers and consumers.You can find more information about FOGR Computing Chain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenFOGR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFOGR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply98,000,000