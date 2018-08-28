FIBOS | FO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FIBOS Quick Project Information
FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystem.FO is the circulation certificate of FIBOS , the equity certificate of resources in FIBOS chain, and the basic value medium in FIBOS ecology.
The consensus mechanism of FIBOS is based on DPOS : balanced decentralization and superior performance to meet the requirements of large-scale commercial applications. Unique dual-smart contract development engine and system: Self-developed JavaScript smart contract engine, compatible with eos C++. Easily create your own value network. Simplify the development steps of smart contract. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world.
FIBOS DeFi：
FIBOS IBC Agreement(https://cross.fo/) supports assets on ETH chain transfer to the FIBOS chain. IBC is an asset-cross-chain solution that truly decentralizes without additional management layers has been introduced, bringing native asset security performance, a better user experience. It supports ETH、USDT、DAI . And it was already listed on Bitpie、Math Wallet.
FIBOS DEX Agreement(http://exchange.fo/)，DEX realized decentralized asset transaction which was self-maching by smart contract, and anyone can creat a token & make a trading pair with no requirements,no registration,no KYC.
FO Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenFO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token斐波
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-08-28
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,064,537,775.148