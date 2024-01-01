Financie Token | FNCT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FiNANCiE is a new crowdfunding 2.0 service that uses blockchain technology to provide sustainable community management and transaction fee income through token sales. Sports clubs and creators act as "owners" to issue and sell "CT"(Community Token), while fans who buy the CT become "supporters" and participate in the community.You can find more information about Financie Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenFNCT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFNCT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply20,000,000,000