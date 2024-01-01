Flare | FLR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Flare Quick Project Information
Flare is a layer 1 EVM blockchain that has 2 core protocols, the State Connector and Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO). These protocols allow developers to create an ecosystem of robust and decentralized interoperability applications.You can find more information about Flare history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FLR Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenFLR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFLR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000