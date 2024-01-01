mexc
Defina Finance is an online blockchain game that utilizes and combines decentralized finance (Defi) and NFT to allow players to own their gaming assets and monetize them through playing and training. Defina’s vision is to bring blockchain to millions of players, allowing them to explore a new form of gaming through blockchain technology.
FINA Token

English name of the tokenFINA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFINA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
