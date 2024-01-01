FID | FID Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FID Quick Project Information
Fidira is developing a distribution portal for NFT projects. We are the picks and shovels of the NFT gold rush, enabling partners access to a scale of global crypto onboarding of new users never seen before through our global gift card distribution network.You can find more information about FID history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FID Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FID (FID) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FID
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FID or access MEXC FID and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FID to gain higher income. Trade FID futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFID
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFID
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000