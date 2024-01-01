FIBON | FIB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FIBON Quick Project Information
Fibon is an open-source data indexing project designed to provide a fast, flexible, and reliable solution for indexing data across all blockchains in the Web3 ecosystem.You can find more information about FIBON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FIB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FIBON (FIB) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FIB
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FIBON or access MEXC FIB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FIBON to gain higher income. Trade FIB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFIB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFIB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000