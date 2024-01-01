You can find more information about Fabnt history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Fabnt is a multi-chain structured products protocol that utilizes automated options strategies to provide users with diversified and high organic yields. It aims to revolutionize the options trading industry by making complex financial instruments accessible and understandable for users of all levels. Fabnt is particularly focused on enhancing treasury management for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) and empowering retail traders with tools to earn significant yields on their assets.