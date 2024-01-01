Fabnt | FBT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Fabnt Quick Project Information
Fabnt is a multi-chain structured products protocol that utilizes automated options strategies to provide users with diversified and high organic yields. It aims to revolutionize the options trading industry by making complex financial instruments accessible and understandable for users of all levels. Fabnt is particularly focused on enhancing treasury management for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) and empowering retail traders with tools to earn significant yields on their assets.You can find more information about Fabnt history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FBT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenFBT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply100,000,000,000