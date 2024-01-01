You can find more information about Farmsent history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Farmsent is a blockchain platform connecting farmers with buyers, promoting food security, and prioritizing small farmers. The decentralized marketplace records every step of the process, ensuring secure transactions, and improving food safety and transparency. Farmers have access to a decentralized marketplace where they can sell their products to wholesalers. Farmsent takes care of the supply chain, quality assurance, payment, and more — allowing farmers to focus on what they do best: farming.