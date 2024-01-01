Farmsent | FARMS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Farmsent Quick Project Information
Farmsent is a blockchain platform connecting farmers with buyers, promoting food security, and prioritizing small farmers. The decentralized marketplace records every step of the process, ensuring secure transactions, and improving food safety and transparency. Farmers have access to a decentralized marketplace where they can sell their products to wholesalers. Farmsent takes care of the supply chain, quality assurance, payment, and more — allowing farmers to focus on what they do best: farming.You can find more information about Farmsent history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FARMS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenFARMS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFARMS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000