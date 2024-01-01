FAN | FAN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FAN Quick Project Information
Film.io is a decentralized filmmaking ecosystem, placing Hollywood decision-making into the hands of creators and fans. Film.io leverages blockchain technology and fan collaboration to provide filmmakers with an end-to-end solution for creating, funding and distributing their projects.You can find more information about FAN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FAN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenFAN
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000