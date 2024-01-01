Register Now

EasyToken is a comprehensive tokenization platform designed to simplify the process of creating and tokenizing assets. EasyToken offers a user-friendly, no-code interface for creating various types of tokens and tokenizing Real World Assets (RWA), making it accessible to individuals without programming skills.

English name of the token EYT

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token EYT

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price