EYT | EYT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EYT Quick Project Information
EasyToken is a comprehensive tokenization platform designed to simplify the process of creating and tokenizing assets. EasyToken offers a user-friendly, no-code interface for creating various types of tokens and tokenizing Real World Assets (RWA), making it accessible to individuals without programming skills.You can find more information about EYT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EYT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenEYT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenEYT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000