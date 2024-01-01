EYES | EYES Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EYES Quick Project Information
EYES Protocol is a platform that identifies copyrights of digital content and mints NFTs to certify ownership in order to provide effective protection within the rapid production and consumption of digital content.You can find more information about EYES history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EYES Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenEYES
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEYES
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000