EXFI | EXFI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EXFI Quick Project Information
Flare Finance offers 6 financial products allowing the users of the Flare Network to act as their own yield generating bank and exchange without giving up custody or control of their assets to a centralized party.You can find more information about EXFI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EXFI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EXFI (EXFI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EXFI
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EXFI or access MEXC EXFI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EXFI to gain higher income. Trade EXFI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEXFI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEXFI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply110,000,000