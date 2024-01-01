EVADORE | EVADORE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EVADORE Quick Project Information
Evadore is an Ethereum-based blockchain network project, which was created to minimize the carbon emissions in our world and to completely eliminate it in the sectors that have the opportunity, which keeps commercial activities in the background and was established to contribute to the ecological system in our world.You can find more information about EVADORE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EVADORE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EVADORE (EVADORE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EVADORE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EVADORE or access MEXC EVADORE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EVADORE to gain higher income. Trade EVADORE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEVADORE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenEVADORE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000