ETHEREAL Quick Project Information

At ETHEREAL, we are proud to embark on a groundbreaking journey in the blockchain space. Our project is built on a Layer 1 blockchain utilizing the powerful Polkadot Substrate framework. With a vision to revolutionize token development, we place a strong emphasis on advancing token smart contract development.
You can find more information about ETHEREAL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ETRL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ETHEREAL (ETRL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ETRL on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ETHEREAL or access MEXC ETRL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ETHEREAL to gain higher income. Trade ETRL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenETRL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenETRL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
