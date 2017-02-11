Metaverse ETP | ETP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Metaverse ETP Quick Project Information
Metaverse is a blockchain project that provides a foundational infrastructure for social and enterprise needs. Metaverse goal is to construct a universe where digital assets (Metaverse Smart Token) and digital identities (Avatar) build the basis for asset transactions with the help of a value intermediary (Oracle), thus establishing a new blockchain ecosystem that will transform human society and allow us to enter the New Reality.You can find more information about Metaverse ETP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ETP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Metaverse ETP (ETP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ETP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Metaverse ETP or access MEXC ETP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Metaverse ETP to gain higher income. Trade ETP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenETP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token元界
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-02-11
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.117 USDT
Max Supply100,000,000