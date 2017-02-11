You can find more information about Metaverse ETP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Metaverse is a blockchain project that provides a foundational infrastructure for social and enterprise needs. Metaverse goal is to construct a universe where digital assets (Metaverse Smart Token) and digital identities (Avatar) build the basis for asset transactions with the help of a value intermediary (Oracle), thus establishing a new blockchain ecosystem that will transform human society and allow us to enter the New Reality.