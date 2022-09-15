mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Ethereum fair | ETHF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Ethereum fair Quick Project Information

Ethereumfair(ETF), keep PoW and anyone can participate without restrictions, the Ethereum Foundation is moving to PoS fork, we will keep the original chain. ETF is optimized for ETH’s existing mining algorithm and reward upgrade. The reward algorithm is adjusted according to the mining cost. The difficulty is adjusted to 0, which is still the original mining algorithm.
You can find more information about Ethereum fair history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ETHF Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ethereum fair (ETHF) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ETHF on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ethereum fair or access MEXC ETHF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ethereum fair to gain higher income. Trade ETHF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenETHF
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenETHF
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2022-09-15
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply210,000,000
ETHF Price CalculatorHow to buy Ethereum fair

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM