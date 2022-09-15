You can find more information about Ethereum fair history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Ethereumfair(ETF), keep PoW and anyone can participate without restrictions, the Ethereum Foundation is moving to PoS fork, we will keep the original chain. ETF is optimized for ETH’s existing mining algorithm and reward upgrade. The reward algorithm is adjusted according to the mining cost. The difficulty is adjusted to 0, which is still the original mining algorithm.