ETHEREUMAI | ETHEREUMAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ETHEREUMAI Quick Project Information
ETHEREUMAI is a meme coin on BNB Smart Chain, it offers a unique combination of blockchain and AI advantages, providing faster and more efficient transaction execution, as well as improved security and privacy.You can find more information about ETHEREUMAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ETHEREUMAI Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenETHEREUMAI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenETHEREUMAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,555,555,555,555,555,555