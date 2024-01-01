You can find more information about ETHA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

ETHA Lend is a chain agnostic yield optimization protocol powered by Ethereum and Polkadot. The algorithm uses multiple data points such as current gas cost, moving averages of the yield, and the supplied budget of an asset, to attain the optimum value and return on investment, utilizing optimization techniques. The protocol is composable and can integrate any yield aggregator or liquidity protocol to provide cost-efficient yield.