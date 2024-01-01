EcoGreen | ESC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EcoGreen Quick Project Information
EcoGreen is a 'Recycle to Earn' blockchain business, and it is a business that obtains blockchain rewards when participating in the recycling business. It is an eco-friendly project in which the token economy gradually expands as users participate in 'recycling' to protect the environment.You can find more information about EcoGreen history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ESC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EcoGreen (ESC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ESC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EcoGreen or access MEXC ESC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EcoGreen to gain higher income. Trade ESC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenESC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenESC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply69,000,000