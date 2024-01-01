You can find more information about EPX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Ellipsis is an automated market maker (AMM) or exchange that allows users and other decentralized protocols to trade between different stablecoins with very low slippage compared to other AMM solutions. The Ellipsis protocol allows liquidity providers to earn a boost on their rewards by locking EPX, and offers increased capital efficiency in some pools by earning interest from underlying protocols.