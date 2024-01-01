ELONX | ELONX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ELONX Quick Project Information
ELONX is a meme coin on BNB Smart Chain.You can find more information about ELONX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ELONX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ELONX (ELONX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ELONX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ELONX or access MEXC ELONX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ELONX to gain higher income. Trade ELONX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenELONX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenELONX
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply422,023,122,500,000,000