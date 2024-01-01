mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--
----
0.00%

ELAND | ELAND Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

ELAND Quick Project Information

Etherland is building the world's first Encrypted Decentralized Storage solution, with access automated and arbitrated by on-chain identification. The resulting products (ProApp, Real-Estate FileSystem) are first applied in the real estate industry, natively solving all inherent issues.
You can find more information about ELAND history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ELAND Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ELAND (ELAND) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ELAND on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ELAND or access MEXC ELAND and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
English name of the tokenELAND
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply63,343,034
ELAND Price CalculatorHow to buy ELAND

Trade

/USDT
--
----
--
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download App
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM