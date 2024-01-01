Energreen | EGRN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Energreen Quick Project Information
Energreen (EGRN) is the world’s first token backed by a power plant.You can find more information about Energreen history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EGRN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Energreen (EGRN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EGRN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Energreen or access MEXC EGRN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Energreen to gain higher income. Trade EGRN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEGRN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEGRN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000