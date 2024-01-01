EG | EG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EG Quick Project Information
EG is a community-owned token at the heart of a powerful ecosystem. From enterprise integration to real-world giving, EG is at the forefront of meaningful social impact with crypto.You can find more information about EG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EG Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EG (EG) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EG
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EG or access MEXC EG and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EG to gain higher income. Trade EG futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,000,000,000