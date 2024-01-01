EACC | EACC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EACC Quick Project Information
Together with the Al community, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible through open science to create a more connected world.You can find more information about EACC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EACC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EACC (EACC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EACC
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EACC or access MEXC EACC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EACC to gain higher income. Trade EACC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEACC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenEACC
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply4,123,000,000,000