Degen Zoo | Dzoo Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Degen Zoo Quick Project Information
Degen Zoo was founded and created by the founder of DAO Maker. Degen Zoo is the first piece infrastructure for community incubations of animal NFTs. The collection “Price of Exctinction” is just the first of many collections that are all collateralized by the $DZOO token.You can find more information about Degen Zoo history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Dzoo Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Degen Zoo (Dzoo) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Dzoo
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Degen Zoo or access MEXC Dzoo and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Degen Zoo to gain higher income. Trade Dzoo futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDZOO
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDZOO
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000