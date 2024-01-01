DRUNK | DRUNK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DRUNK Quick Project Information
DRUNK is a meme coin on Solana.You can find more information about DRUNK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DRUNK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DRUNK (DRUNK) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DRUNK
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DRUNK or access MEXC DRUNK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DRUNK to gain higher income. Trade DRUNK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDRUNK
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDRUNK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000