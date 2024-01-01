DRF | DRF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Drife is a blockchain-based mobility platform that seeks to decentralize the Ride-Hailing ecosystem. Consumers’ privacy is reinforced and drivers’ rights' and remuneration levels are transparent and fairly distributed. Drivers retain their rights to unionize while the system allows local regulations and compliance to be upheld.
Drife aspires to disrupt the existing business model dominated by Uber & Lyft with a fairer, more efficient, and transparent ride-hailing economy and transportation marketplace, built on the Blockchain.You can find more information about DRF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenDRF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDRF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,250,000,000