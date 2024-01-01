DRAM | DRAM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DRAM Quick Project Information
DRAM is a meme coin.You can find more information about DRAM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DRAM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DRAM (DRAM) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DRAM
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DRAM or access MEXC DRAM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DRAM to gain higher income. Trade DRAM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDRAM
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDRAM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply210,000,000,000,000,000